Eden Capital: Intelvio Acquires Classward, an EMS Training Provider

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Intelvio, a healthcare education company backed by Eden Capital, announced the acquisition of Classward, an online provider of continuing education for aspiring and current EMS professionals. Classward's EMS content complements Intelvio's growing platform focused on solving healthcare employee shortages across the US.









Founded by experienced paramedics in 2008, Classward has been an innovative resource in EMS test preparation and continuing education. The company has successfully trained over 250,000 students. Classward's intuitive user experience, modern content, and scalable platform have been key factors contributing to customer success and its sustained competitive edge.

"With this acquisition, Intelvio aims to extend its reach in EMS, a vital allied health segment, ensuring that a broader spectrum of healthcare professionals can access high-quality test preparation and continuing education resources. EMS is a natural extension to our work in phlebotomy," said Brian Treu, founder and CEO of Intelvio.

Steve Williams, co-founder of Classward, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our partnership with Intelvio will enhance Classward's position in the market. We are excited about the potential this unlocks. Intelvio is strongly aligned with our vision of empowering professionals across diverse healthcare fields." Bryan Gassner, co-founder of Classward, added, "The benefit this acquisition will bring our current and future customers is why we were so drawn to working with Intelvio. Their depth of experience in healthcare education, combined with our technology and platforms, will allow us to do some unparalleled work for a number of allied health professions."

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, Ltd. (regulatory) acted as legal advisors to Eden Capital. Financing was provided by Byline Bank. CohnReznick provided financial and tax advisory services.

About Intelvio

Intelvio is a tech-driven healthcare education company. Intelvio provides hands-on training and practical experience to aspiring phlebotomists, pharmacy and ECG technicians, and online training to mental health practitioners and coaches. Intelvio's training prepares graduates and healthcare professionals to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry.

For more information, visit our website at www.intelvio.com

About Classward

Founded in 2008, Classward is a leading provider of online test preparation and continuing education resources for EMS professionals. The company has successfully trained over 250,000 students and is committed to expanding its offerings to cater to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

For more information, visit our website at www.classward.com

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential.

For more information, visit our website at www.edencp.com

