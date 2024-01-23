FedEx Corporation: Striving for a Better World Through Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / FedEx Corporation



FedEx is a proud supporter of several community events throughout the U.S. every January to celebrate the life, leadership, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK).

From packaging meals to sponsoring free admission days at several civil and human rights focused museums, hundreds of team members unite to strengthen communities and embrace our company's commitment to people of all cultures, experiences, and backgrounds. These are the communities FedEx team members not only serve, but live in.

2024 Highlights

Rise Against Hunger

On January 15, 2024, over 500 volunteers packed more than 147,000 meals across seven cities in collaboration with Rise Against Hunger, a nonprofit growing a global movement to end hunger. And 2024 marked a milestone - year 10 of stepping up to fight hunger in cities including: Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Los Angeles, CA; Newark, NJ; Orlando, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; and Washington, D.C.

Free Museum Days

Since 2018, FedEx has removed the financial barrier for hundreds of thousands of visitors seeking to attend select civil rights museums on MLK Day or over the entire holiday weekend. Over MLK weekend through January 15 thousands of visitors in Jackson, MS; Birmingham, AL; and Atlanta, GA experienced critical moments from the civil rights movement firsthand during FedEx free admission days.

FedEx provides vital support to additional museums chronicling key episodes of the American Civil Rights movement, which supports our diversity, equity, and inclusion commitment to advance inclusion. This support includes: the National Museum of African American History and Culture (Washington, D.C.), the MLK Memorial (Washington, D.C.), and the Equal Justice Initiative (Montgomery, AL).

Critical weather conditions in Memphis, TN impacted annual MLK Day volunteer activities at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and Rise Against Hunger events.

Days of Service

With Memphis, TN being FedEx headquarters and the city where Dr. King's life ended, FedEx collaborated with Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis over the entire MLK weekend to host important volunteer work throughout the Mid-South. FedEx served as presenting sponsor of this 5-day service event that reached more than 1,800 families.

Learn more about how FedEx is creating opportunities and delivering impact for people around the world at fedexcares.com.

