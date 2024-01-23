NewOrg Management System, Inc.: Small Sums Goes Live With NewOrg's Cloud-Based Data Management System Providing Reporting Confidence and Robust Support

With their current database solution losing its primary support, Small Sums looked for a system that was able to give them more, while providing unparalleled support and knowledge of the non-profit sector.

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Small Sums is a Minnesota-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides the support workers need to "say yes to the job", and the resources to move them toward long-term stability. They believe employment is a key factor in helping individuals experiencing homelessness become housed. Their mission is to outfit individuals experiencing, or at risk of homelessness, with the work gear, tools, training, and transportation they need to start a new job.





Small Sums Helps Workers





Small Sums had been utilizing a custom Access database that was meeting their fundamental needs. However, with a key support agent retiring, they were looking for a system that would support them in the long-term, give staff easier access by being cloud-based, and give them new functionality to improve workflows. Following a robust vetting process, NewOrg Management System was selected as the system of choice. Guided by NewOrg's implementation team, the set-up process was clear, easy to follow, and efficient. Some of the benefits attained include the following.

"As a small non-profit organization, our employees wear many hats. NewOrg provides an intuitive system that makes it easy for everyone to enter and retrieve good data. We are thrilled with their communication and look forward to a long-term partnership." Andréa Kish-Bailey, Executive Director, Small Sums

- Online worker intake process that feeds into the database, with employment verification document upload capability.

- Internal HIPAA compliant messaging center to share confidential information with staff prior to appointments.

- The ability to track inventory of items given to workers.

- Clear, easy to follow processes that are backed up with a simple screenshot manual.

- HIPAA compliant electronic signature for consents. Avoiding paying 3rd party signature tools.

- Grant reporting results based on set time periods are available at a touch of a button using NewOrg's Dashboard functionality.

- NewOrg implementation staff were able to offer data management suggestions that were not previously thought of, based on their wealth of non-profit experience.

About NewOrg Management System, Inc. - www.neworg.com

NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based data management platform for nonprofits and local government/social agencies, with more than 50,000 users in the US & Canada since 2006. Celebrating 15 years providing complete, 100% customized data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

About Small Sums - www.smallsums.org

Small Sums is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that outfits individuals experiencing homelessness or housing instability with the required work items needed to start a new job.

Contact Information

John Baker

Partner Relations

jbaker@neworg.com

866-843-2835 ext. 1

Andrea Kish-Bailey

Executive Director

andreakb@smallsums.org

(651) 242-9441

SOURCE: NewOrg Management System

View the original press release on newswire.com.