With the initial success of Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing soft launch with US-based coworking space operators, Flexspace is now bringing this exciting, revenue-driving feature to Europe.

"Considering the enthusiastic reception from our initial partners and the evident demand for innovative technology in the European market, expanding our footprint with FDP in this region was a natural and strategic progression," noted Eyal Lasker, CEO, Flexspace.

Coworking Europe was held this past fall in Porto, Portugal, bringing together thought leaders in the European coworking industry. "Our mission at Coworking Europe is to grow and professionalize the coworking market. We were excited to see Flexspace bring dynamic pricing from the hospitality industry to coworking and that they chose Coworking Europe for its launch into the European market. Our attendees loved the presentation. Let's see its revenue-driving potential in Europe," noted Robert Faulhaber, COO, Coworking Europe.

Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing is the first dynamic pricing feature available for coworking spaces, and in only six months, the partners, like Werqwise, The Yard, and Nomadworks who have implemented it are seeing significant results.

"With Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing, Werqwise has increased the number of our meeting room bookings by like 960%, which led to an increase in revenue by 850%, quarter over quarter, which was awesome to see. We also saw an uptick in meeting room bookings and lounge bookings on Mondays and Fridays, which were our lower usage days," shared Ramsey Salah-Mars, Digital Marketing Manager, Werqwise.

This capability is just one example of the way Flexspace is meeting the needs of coworking space operators. Founded in 2020 by the two ex-WeWorkers, Eyal Lasker and Justin Law, Flexspace established themselves early as leaders in the field, capturing the biggest names in coworking with a platform that's innovative and intuitive. With partners like Mindspace, WeWork, and Bond Collective, Flexspace has transformed workspace bookings to become as intuitive as booking an Uber.

"The E-commerce revenue platform has achieved remarkable success through Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing, revolutionizing outcomes for our partners, with a 94% increase in partner revenue within 6 months. This achievement underscores Flexspace's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that directly contribute to partner success in the dynamic and competitive online marketplace." Eyal Lasker, CEO, Flexspace

And now that it's been presented to the European audience, the potential to continue to support the growing needs of coworking space operators is high. As dynamic pricing made significant revenue boosts for the travel and entertainment industry, Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing is doing just that for coworking space operators.

To learn more about Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing, visit Flexspace.ai/dynamic-pricing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123824323/en/

Contacts:

For press inquiries, contact hello@flexspace.ai.