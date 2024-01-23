PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® ("Mirati"). With the completion of the acquisition, Mirati shares have ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and Mirati is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb.

"The closing of the Mirati transaction is a significant milestone in our efforts to further diversify our oncology portfolio and strengthen our pipeline in the latter half of the decade and beyond," said Chris Boerner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "Mirati's incredibly talented employees have built a strong portfolio of assets and capabilities that are highly complementary with BMS'. We welcome them and look forward to working together to leverage BMS' global scale and resources to deliver more treatments for cancer patients, faster."

Through this transaction, BMS has added commercialized lung cancer medicine KRAZATI (adagrasib) to its oncology portfolio as well as several promising clinical assets, including a potential first-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor in Phase 1 development, and a leading KRAS and KRAS enabling program with two candidates in Phase 1 development.

The transaction is expected to be treated as a business combination and to be dilutive to Bristol Myers Squibb's non-GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.35 per share in 2024.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the acquisition of Mirati by Bristol Myers Squibb. These statements may be identified by the fact they use words such as "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions, and such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations because of numerous risks and uncertainties including with respect to (i) the risk that the expected benefits or synergies of the acquisition will not be realized, (ii) the risk that legal proceedings may be instituted related to the merger agreement, and (iii) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and competitors to the consummation of the transaction and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the consummation of the transaction. Forward-looking statements in this communication should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and in Mirati's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed by Bristol Myers Squibb from time to time with the SEC. Neither Bristol Myers Squibb nor Mirati undertakes any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made.

