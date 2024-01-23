Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.: Cornerstone Bancorp Earns $2.5 Million for the Fourth Quarter, and $10.9 Million for the Year 2023

PALATINE, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNBP), the bank holding company for Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively "Cornerstone"), today reported net income of $2.5 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income increased 3.8% to a record $10.88 million, or $11.01 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million, or $10.54 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Cornerstone's high level of liquidity contributed to profitability through a higher net interest margin for the year. All 2023 results are unaudited.

"The short duration of Cornerstone's investment portfolio and high levels of liquidity in a rising rate environment benefitted our performance in 2023," stated Gerald F. Fitzgerald, Jr., Chairman of Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

"Cornerstone's loan portfolio had another strong year increasing $39 million . Asset quality remained high," Fitzgerald continued. "Additionally, our team did an excellent job of guiding clients though the events that permeated the industry in the early part of 2023 and were successful in demonstrating the overall strength and stability of banking with Cornerstone."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights:

Net income was $2.5 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For 2023, net income increased 3.8%, to a record $10.9 million, or $11.01 per diluted share compared to $10.5 million, or $10.54 per diluted share, in 2022.

The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.46% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.70% in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, the NIM was 3.56% compared to 3.14% in 2022.

Total assets declined 3.1% to $958.8 million at year-end, compared to $989.1 million a year earlier.

Tangible shareholders' equity improved 19.4% to $73.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $61.4 million a year earlier.

Interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $172.9 million on December 31, 2023 (18.0% of total assets) compared to $179.7 million a year earlier (18.2% of total assets).

The loan portfolio totaled $647.6 million at December 31, 2023, $38.5 million, or 6.3%, higher than a year earlier.

Total deposits and repurchase agreements decreased 4.2% to $861.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $899.3 million a year earlier.

Trust assets increased 12.5% to $954.5 million at December 31, 2023 from $848.7 million a year earlier.

Tangible book value per share increased 20.7% to $74.36 at year-end, compared to $61.73 per diluted share at December 31, 2022 .

The Bank continues to be well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio of 9.60% at December 31, 2023 compared to 8.68% at December 31, 2022 .

About Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively "Cornerstone") is committed to serving the commercial banking and investment needs of families and family-owned businesses. Cornerstone serves its clients by investing heavily in people and technology, providing an uncommon relationship experience. Cornerstone has been successful in attracting new clients and talent as the Chicago market consolidates and large banks deemphasize relationships in favor of an institutional approach.

Cornerstone is a leader in commercial lending services including equipment, real estate and construction loans and operating lines of credit as well as business treasury management services.

For individuals and families, wealth management services are offered, including investment management, trust and custody services, retirement plans, and estate and guardianship administration.

Headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, Cornerstone maintains offices in Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Naperville and Schaumburg. Visit us on the web at www.cnbtc.bank.

Forward Looking Statement

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management's plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Cornerstone or management, are intended to help identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that management's expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins, and to implement our marketing and growth strategies. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy, as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW



Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)





























For the Quarter Ending

Year To Date Income Statement 31-Dec-23 (Unaudited) 31-Dec-22 % Change

31-Dec-23 (Unaudited) 31-Dec-22 Net Interest Income $ 8,543 $ 9,423 -9.3 %

$ 34,176 $ 31,997 Provision for Credit Losses 12 - N\A

54 - Noninterest Income 1,270 1,251 1.5 %

5,201 5,992 Noninterest Expense 6,194 6,288 -1.5 %

24,005 23,314 Provision for Income Taxes 1,112 1,279 -13.1 %

4,441 4,193 Net Income $ 2,495 $ 3,107 -19.7 %

$ 10,877 $ 10,482













Ratios











Return on Average Assets * 1.00 % 1.19 % -15.7 %

1.11 % 1.00 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity* 12.85 % 18.47 % -30.4 %

14.83 % 16.83 % Net Interest Margin 3.46 % 3.70 % -6.6 %

3.56 % 3.14 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Gross Loans ** 1.26 % 1.34 % -6.0 %

1.26 % 1.34 % Dividends Per Share $ - $ - N\A

$ - $ - Earnings Per Share $ 2.54 $ 3.12 -18.4 %

$ 11.01 $ 10.54















End of Period

End of Period Balance Sheet Data 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 % Change

31-Dec-21 31-Dec-20 Total Assets $ 958,795 $ 989,110 -3.1 %

$ 950,731 $ 891,183 Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Losses $ 639,509 $ 600,999 6.4 %

$ 583,423 $ 587,906 Deposits and Repurchase Agreements $ 861,203 $ 899,327 -4.2 %

$ 860,067 $ 808,124 Trust Preferred Securities $ 10,310 $ 10,310 0.0 %

$ 10,310 $ 10,310 Other Borrowings $ 7,763 $ 12,763 -39.2 %

$ 17,763 $ 19,755 Tangible Stockholders' Equity $ 73,246 $ 61,364 19.4 %

$ 56,865 $ 47,442 Trust Assets $ 954,480 $ 848,711 12.5 %

$ 1,016,393 $ 811,885













Stock Value Per Common Share Data











Price-To-Earnings Ratio * 6.31 6.10 24.4 %

6.47 7.12 Price-To-Tangible Book Value Ratio 0.93 1.04 -11.9 %

1.12 1.26 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 74.36 $ 61.73 20.7 %

$ 57.20 $ 47.72 Number of Shares Outstanding 985,039 994,088



994,088 994,088 Average Number of Shares Outstanding 982,767 994,088



994,088 994,088 Stock Price - High $ 70.00 $ 64.30



$ 64.00 $ 65.00 Low $ 66.75 $ 63.10



$ 60.00 $ 52.51 Ending $ 69.50 $ 64.30



$ 64.00 $ 60.00

SOURCE Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.