

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer sentiment deteriorated unexpectedly at the start of the year, after improving in the previous two months, preliminary data from a survey by the European Commission showed Tuesday.



The flash consumer confidence index fell to -16.1 from -15.0 in December. Economists had expected the score to improve to -14.3.



The corresponding index for the EU eased to -16.2 from -16.0.



Both readings are well below their long-term average, the EU said.



Data for the latest survey was collected from January 1 to 22.



The final reading for consumer confidence is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey on January 30.



