

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The data privacy watchdog, CNIL has fined Amazon's (AMZN) logistic subsidiary in France 32 million euros, equivalent to $35 million, for breaching its workers' privacy.



The CNIL said that during the investigation it was found that the surveillance system installed by Amazon was 'excessively intrusive'.



Amazon had installed the 'stow machine gun' indicator to track if employees make a mistake while scanning the products too quickly, the 'idle time' indicator to signal if the scanner had been kept idle for ten minutes or more, and 'latency under ten minutes' indicator to signal scanner interruptions between one and ten minutes.



The French regulator further said that Amazon would keep the collected data on all employees and temporary workers for 31 days.



Further, it noted that the employees as well as the visitors were not properly informed of the video surveillance systems.



