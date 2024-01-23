Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
23.01.24
17:17 Uhr
143,06 Euro
+0,86
+0,60 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
23.01.2024 | 17:06
Baidu Global MediaGo Announces Collaboration with Amazon Publisher Services

Through the collaboration, publishers will have the opportunity to bring diverse, incremental demand to their advertising inventory.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, a deep learning-based intelligent advertising platform under the Baidu Global Business Unit, today announced that it is now integrated with Amazon Publisher Services' (APS) Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM), offering publishing partners of APS a new and easy way to access high-quality native and display demand via MediaGo.

Powered by deep neural network technology, MediaGo provides services to over 10,000 global advertisers. Through this collaboration, APS publishers will have access to increased revenue potential from a large pool of unique demand from top advertisers that work with MediaGo, including APAC search and eCommerce buyers purchasing programmatic for the first time.

APS is a suite of cloud-based solutions offering access to high-quality digital media inventory, including most of Comscore's top 250 publishers. With this integration, MediaGo advertisers can now reach an additional premium traffic channel to enhance their current advertising performance.

"In just under four years of operation, MediaGo has built a robust platform, and we're excited to enable this integration, which will allow publishers to unlock even more high-quality native and display advertising demand," said Bryan Everett, Global Head of Third-Party Demand, APS. "We are impressed by the value MediaGo brings not only to their partners but also to APS publishers."

"We are excited that this enhanced integration will help publishers access differentiated demand for their advertising inventory," said Brian Mun, Director of Global Partnerships for the Baidu Global Business Unit. "For years, we have invested in deep learning to maximize return on investment (ROI) for our partners globally. Through this collaboration with APS' TAM, we can also bring this technology to bridge the gap between publishers and global advertisers."

About MediaGo

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform under the umbrella of Baidu Global. Leveraging Baidu's underlying AI technology and based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

To learn more about MediaGo, please visit https://www.mediago.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baidu-global-mediago-announces-collaboration-with-amazon-publisher-services-302039449.html

