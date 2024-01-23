Comscore, Inc.: Comscore and Nexstar Reach Multi-Year Agreement for Linear and Cross-Platform Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) today announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year agreement with Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) ("Nexstar") on cross-platform audience measurement. Under the terms of the agreement, Comscore will become a key measurement partner for Nexstar, providing it with critical measurement metrics across Nexstar's local TV, broadcast, network, and digital businesses.



Comscore has provided local market measurement to Nexstar since 2010, but with continued evolution and innovation in its suite of insights and planning solutions across digital, social, CTV, and linear TV, Nexstar now sees unique opportunities to move Comscore into a leading currency provider position. Together, Comscore and Nexstar will be able to deliver more precise audience insights across screens to help advertisers optimize total reach and measure the holistic cross-platform campaign with de-duplicated in-flight monitoring of key metrics such as reach and frequency, incrementality, and co-viewing.

Comscore, a leading provider of currency-grade television measurement for local TV, provides measurement across all 210 local Comscore Markets. Comscore's National measurement is the summation of all 210 local markets, establishing Comscore as the foremost authority in comprehensive TV metrics. At the core of Comscore's success is a unified methodology, setting the gold standard in the industry. With local market-level data starting at the household level, building to all 41,704 zip codes, and then seamlessly integrating into and elevating national metrics, Comscore continues to redefine excellence in linear TV measurement.

"Comscore is proud to expand its relationship with Nexstar Media Group to empower Nexstar's advertisers to unlock optimal reach across key markets and platforms. Nexstar will offer unmatched value to advertisers in a critical election year and beyond, by seamlessly validating its true audience reach with market level precision down to the specific region across linear and digital," said Comscore Chief Executive Officer Jon Carpenter. "Our partnership demonstrates our ability to eliminate costly 'make goods' as Nexstar leverages the strengths of Comscore's cross-platform solutions to ensure ad dollars are optimized across non-linear mediums to complete incremental reach to what is achieved by linear television."

"Comscore's ability to provide us with total audience measurement metrics across our local television stations and websites, NewsNation, The CW Network, and The Hill, enables our cross-platform sales team to leverage our unique scale and reach to customize bespoke advertising and marketing solutions for our clients," said Michael Biard, Nexstar's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to offering our advertisers deeper insight into who is watching and interacting with our programming and when they are doing so, enabling them to focus on the audiences they want to reach."

Financial terms of the agreement were not announced.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America's largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar's national television properties include The CW, America's fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America's fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company's portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Media Contacts:

press@comscore.com