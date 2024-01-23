Backblaze, Inc.: Backblaze Names David Ngo Chief Product Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, today announced that David Ngo has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). A Software as a Service (SaaS) data protection industry veteran with more than 25 years of global leadership experience, Ngo will spearhead the company's global product management function, shaping the strategy, crafting the technology roadmap and overseeing execution.



Ngo previously served as the global chief technology officer (CTO) for Metallic, a division of Commvault, which provides data protection and cyber resilience as a service. He will play a pivotal role in guiding overall product direction for existing customers as well as emerging needs as the company continues to succeed in moving up-market.

"I am pleased to welcome David as our new Chief Product Officer. David brings impressive engineering, design and product leadership to Backblaze," said Gleb Budman, Backblaze CEO and Chairperson of the Board. "David joins us at an exciting time as we help more customers break free from traditional cloud walled gardens, move to an open cloud ecosystem, and empower them to do more with their data."

Ngo joins a team with an impressive track record of building and scaling products and solutions that excite customers, drive growth, and deliver impact. With over 500,000 customers and three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, Backblaze has built data storage products at industry leading pricing over the past 15 years. Ngo further expands the company's leadership by bringing his vast cloud, infrastructure and data management knowledge developed during his time leading global teams at Commvault.

"I am thrilled to lead the amazing product organization at Backblaze and to help accelerate growth for our company," said Ngo. "I am committed to continuing the company's impressive track record of building powerful products that support customers' data needs and leading the industry towards an open cloud ecosystem."

Backblaze provides developers , businesses , and consumers with cloud services to store and use their data in an easy and affordable manner, serving as a foundation for customers to back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. Backblaze's mission is to make storing and using data astonishingly easy.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

