MPress Records: James Mastro Releases Optimistic Gospel-Tinged Single Ahead of Debut Solo Album

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Hoboken-based rock/Americana singer-songwriter-guitarist James Mastro (The Bongos, Health & Happiness Show) has released an optimistic Gospel-tinged single "Someday Someone Will Turn Your Head Around", the second track on his forthcoming debut solo album Dawn of a New Error (due Feb. 21, 2024) via MPress Records.

SSWTYHA combines Mastro's Springsteen-esque vocals with Hammond B3 organ and driving bass, in an arrangement reminiscent of classic Dylan and Bowie. Beloved for his roots-rock sensibility, Mastro's upbeat, optimistic tune features Andy Burton (John Mayer) on keys, Jeremy Chatzky (Steve Earle) on bass, Dave Schramm (The Schramms) on guitar, and Ron Metz (Tammy Faye Starlight) on drums. The Jersey City New Heights Gospel Group (including Freedy Johnston) contributes rocking Gospel vocals, all coming together in a tune that can't help but turn your head around. The song premiered in Americana Highways.

Listen to "Someday Someone Will Turn Your Head Around" HERE

Stream the single and Pre-order the album HERE

Mastro discusses the song, saying: "We all need some sort of salvation at some point or other - whether it's from a bad day at work, problems in a relationship, trying to pay bills. Sometimes solace comes unexpectedly: a song on the radio, a stranger smiling at you, a child reaching for his mother's hand. A bad day can suddenly become a good one when words of encouragement come out of the car speakers, or you hear a singer's voice that has the same rasp you sometimes feel in your own. I wrote this song for a session I was doing with a large ensemble, and wanted to capture that same feeling: you're not alone, we're in this together, and though things may seem tough now, you never know when someone's gonna turn your head around."

Dawn of a New Error marks the return of James Mastro to the front and center as singer and songwriter. Featuring guest vocals by Ian Hunter and produced by Tony Shanahan - best known as Patti Smith's bassist, co-producer and musical collaborator - the songs were recorded whenever Mastro and Shanahan found time to get together, between Shanahan's work with Smith and Mastro's work with Hunter and other projects. Noteworthy drummers on the record include the late Louie Appel (Southside Johnny), Brian Griffin (Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes), Steve Goulding (The Mekons, Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe), and Bill Dubrow (Yoko Ono, Linda Thompson). The album was recorded and mixed by Grammy® nominee James Frazee (Patti Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Marshall Crenshaw), and mastered by the legendary Greg Calbi.

For more information, visit jamesmastro.net and mpressrecords.com.

