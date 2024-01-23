Tutors International to Sponsor Champagne Brunch at Love Tutoring @Bett 2024 to Celebrate the Private Tutoring Profession

Leading private tutoring service, Tutors International, today announced they will be upgrading the Love Tutoring Friday Brunch at Bett to a champagne brunch, and founder Adam Caller will appear on panel discussion, Education Without Borders.

OXFORD, England, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Love Tutoring @Bett is a three-day hybrid programme, (January 24-26 2024 at ExCel, South Gallery Suite, Rooms 23 & 24) hosted and curated by Qualified Tutor, the UK's fastest-growing community of tutors committed to elevating professional standards in tutoring worldwide.

The Love Tutoring @Bett event has been made possible through the support and sponsorship of this year's sponsors, which include Tutors International , the world leaders in tailored private tuition.

Over three days at Bett 2024, attendees can expect a packed schedule of activity with some 30+ speakers, panellists and influencers providing inspirational keynotes, practical workshops, interactive sessions, and valuable networking opportunities.

Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International will be on the 'Education without Borders Panel' at 3pm, Thursday 25 January 2024. Caller commented: "Many children suffer regular displacement, including those from the most privileged families. Private tutoring can provide emotional stability in a friend and mentor, as well as providing the unique benefits of a tailored education that furthers their understanding of the world and their place in it."

Caller believes that private tutoring can be the most rewarding of professions, and a lonely one, and his company, Tutors International, is very proud to sponsor Love Tutoring's Friday Brunch: "Private tutoring can be the most rewarding of professions, and also a lonely one, so we've happily upgraded the Friday Brunch at 10am on 26th January to a champagne brunch to raise a glass to tutors everywhere!"

Julia Silver, founder of Qualified Tutor and creator of the Love Tutoring event series said: "The partnership with Tutors International at The Love Tutoring @Bett event at ExCel, London signals a shared commitment to excellence."

How to Attend Love Tutoring @Bett:

Secure a seat at The Love Tutoring @Bett event here.

As a hybrid event attendees will have the opportunity to get involved face-to-face and for those signing in online via the virtual theatre they are promised an innovative and memorable experiential immersion.

Check out the virtual hub ahead of the event here.

The Love Tutoring @Bett activity programme is here.

About Adam Caller and Tutors International

Adam Caller is an international education consultant renowned for his expertise and experience in the private education sector. He is a former teacher and entrepreneur who has devoted his career to enhancing private tutoring. Caller is recognized for his thought leadership in the field, engaging in discussions and writings on various aspects of education, particularly in private tutoring . As the Founder of world leader in tailored private tutoring, Tutors International , and sister company, Sea Tutors, Adam is well known in the industry as a key figure in advising and developing strategies in private education at an international level.

About Julia Silver and Love Tutoring

Julia Silver is a former school leader, mother of five and founder of Qualified Tutor Ltd , a professional development community that develops and certifies tutors. Love Tutoring is her call to action to the tutoring profession to inspire the collective efficacy that will improve outcomes for all our learners.

About Bett

Bett is the biggest education technology exhibition in the world, bringing together educators from across the entire education landscape and 600+ innovative EdTech and resource solution providers showcasing cutting-edge and impactful products and services in the education sector.

