Newpoint Financial Group: NFG Announces Strategic Investment Into Zodiac Partners Ltd.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / NFG Sarl ("NFG"), a global diversified private investment holding company announced today that its subsidiary, NFG Partners SA ("NFG Partners") has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority equity stake in Zodiac Partners Ltd. ("Zodiac"), a United Kingdom based securities broker and wealth manager. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone for both companies and sets the stage for a synergistic partnership that will enrich their product offerings and elevate the overall client experience.

The collaboration aims to take advantage of the recent financial services trade deal between Switzerland and the UK. By leveraging their combined, services, expertise, and market insights, the two firms aim to create a strategic alliance that will redefine the landscape of wealth management for their respective clients.

Zodiac, founded in 2017 by Christopher Panayiotou and Wayne Davis CFA, specializes in providing trading, pension fund management and institutional dealing creating a one stop investment house for the professional investor.

NFG Partners is a Geneva-based asset and wealth management firm regulated by FINMA servicing corporate, family offices, UNWI and institutional clients including its parent, NFG.

The agreement allows NFG Partners to increase its equity stake over time subject to regulatory approvals. As part of the agreement, in addition to providing working and expansion capital, Mr. Zameer Manji, Managing Director of NFG Partners, shall join the board of Zodiac Partners and a new Chief Legal Officer and Chief Operating Officer have been identified, and shall be appointed following regulatory approval, further strengthening the Zodiac team, from a legal, compliance and operational perspective.

Mr. Manji expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This strategic investment aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership brings and believe that it will further strengthen our position in the wealth management industry."

Mr. Wayne Davis, Co-Founder of Zodiac, added, "We are pleased to welcome NFG Partners SA as a strategic investor. This tie-up in particular enhances our discretionary management offering, benefitting from their systematic investment approach. By joining forces, we are well-positioned to offer an even more comprehensive suite of services to our clients."

The conclusion of the overall transaction is subject to FCA regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About NFG Sarl

NFG Sarl, is a global diversified private investment holding firm which operates across multiple business units including insurance, reinsurance, insurance services, specialty risk and finance, asset management, energy, infrastructure, trade finance and banking with operations located throughout Europe, United States, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. For more information, please visit our website at: www.nfgsarl.ch

About NFG Partners SA

NFG Partners SA is a Geneva based wealth and asset management firm providing bespoke discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management and advisory services to a global client base including family offices, companies, institutions, and UNWI. NFG Partners is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). For more information, please visit our website at: www.nfgpartners.ch

About Zodiac Partners Ltd.

Zodiac Partners Ltd is a UK-based securities broker and wealth manager dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions and personalised services to its clients. With a reputation for excellence and a client-centric approach, Zodiac is poised for sustained growth and innovation in the wealth management and CFD industry. Zodiac is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority FRN 806702. For more information, please visit our website at: www.zodiacpartners.co.uk

Contact:

NAME: Charlotte Green

EMAIL: charlotte@newpointeurope.com

NFG Sarl

+44 (0) 203 983 3304

SOURCE: Newpoint Financial Group





View the original press release on accesswire.com