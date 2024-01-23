

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finnish multinational sporting equipment company Amer Sports Inc. announced its plans to launch its initial public offering, seeking to raise as much as $1.8 billion.



Amer Sports is planning to sell 100 million shares, with the current IPO price expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share. Amer Sports has been approved to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'AS'.



Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters for its offering.



Pricing the offering at the top end of the range would value the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon ski boots at about $8.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.



Founded in 1950, Amer Sports owns a portfolio of companies, including Atomic, Arc'teryx, Armada, Enve Composites, Peak Performance, Salomon, and Wilson, among others.



According to Reuters, Amer's current investors, Anta Sports, Anamered Investments and Tencent Holdings, have indicated an interest in purchasing up to $510 million worth of shares at the IPO price.



