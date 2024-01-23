

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday, although the yellow metal's gains were just modest as the dollar rebounded from early lows as the day progressed.



The dollar index, which dropped to 102.98 in the Asian session, rallied to 103.85, gaining more than 0.4%.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $3.60 at $2,025.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.166 at $22.462 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.7935 per pound, gaining $0.0300.



Investors await the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday for signals on when the central bank will consider its first interest-rate cut.



The ECB is widely expected to maintain interest rates at current record-high levels, but the policy statement is likely to offer more clarity on the timing and pace of interest rate cuts.



The Bank of Japan retained its ultra-easy monetary settings, as widely expected, while cutting its inflation forecast for 2024 due to lower oil prices.



Investors also await data on U.S. private sector activity, GDP and producer & consumer price inflation this week.



According to CME's FedWatch Tool, markets see a less than 50% chance of a Fed interest rate cut in March, down from 81% a week ago.



