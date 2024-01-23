Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America (ATCA) is a featured company slated to present at the prestigious (The) Microcap Conference 2024, set for Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino. ATCA's mission to treat Alzheimer's, dementia, memory loss and brain fog from Long COVID that will reshape healthcare for the aging population.

"Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America is not a start-up; it is a roll out and it is ready to scale. There is no more R & D to prove out. Alpha testing, Beta testing, R & D testing, and Marketing testing have all been successfully accomplished. ATCA is in-network with Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and all major insurance," said CEO Greg Buckley (MBA -Harvard Business School, BSME University of Michigan).

Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America uses Expert Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology with AI tools to create personalized care plans aimed at helping physicians improve patient care while also satisfying cognitive care guidelines. Laboratory tests ordered by the Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America (ATCA) medical team along with DNA results, the patient's health and family health history, including comorbidities, lifestyle habits and medications are uploaded to the AI platform.

"The AI then does reverse correlation analysis against millions of records (Alzheimer's, dementia, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, depression and other data from sources like NIH) and then assesses 50-plus risk factors, pinpointing areas of concern and ultimately generating a ~30 page personalized care plan with evidence-based, actionable treatment recommendations," said Dr. Joshua Helman (Chief Medical Officer, MD from Harvard)

Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America focuses on the multiple root causes of Alzheimer's and dementia and plans to open its first ATCA clinic in Atlanta, GA in Q2 2024. The initial clinic has been constructed and equipped. ATCA is now in the process of transitioning to a brick-and-mortar setup, preparing to hire staff, implement marketing strategies, and scale up a 17,000 sq. ft. clinic in Atlanta. Successful alpha and beta testing have been completed. Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America has invested $1.5 million in onsite treatment tools and modalities, a pharma-grade nutraceutical store onsite, along with a 20-chair infusion center.

Dr. Joshua Helman (Chief Medical Officer, Harvard MD) and Gregory Buckley (CEO) are available for media interviews about the root causes of Alzheimer's disease and dementia, new drugs for Alzheimer's disease patients and their effectiveness, and Artificial Intelligence & Healthcare.

Greg Buckley, CEO

MBA Harvard Business School

BSME University of Michigan

CEO: Progressive Medical Center

Grew revenue 330% in four years.

President: Progressive Insurance Company

Grew revenue 750% in five years.

Grew profit by 2100% in five years.

Vice President: PepsiCo's Pizza Hut

1,500 locations under management

Opened 100 company stores over 2 years.

COO: Gibson Guitars

Dr. Joshua Helman - Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Helman is a Harvard-trained physician licensed in fourteen states. He has two degrees in Biochemistry, (Bachelor's from Harvard magna cum laude and Master's from the University of Cambridge, UK). He is double Board Certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and American Board of Lifestyle Medicine. His medical degree is from Harvard Medical School and MIT. Dr. Helman is the former Medical Director of Hippocrates Health Institute, was on the TrueNorth Health Center research team and was affiliated with Sponaugle Wellness Institute for six years, helping to treat and prevent dementia.











