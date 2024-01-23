Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
Alternus Clean Energy to Present at The Microcap Conference

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utility-scale transatlantic clean energy independent power producer Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ: ALCE) ("Alternus") announced today that it will present at The Microcap Conference in Atlantic City on January 31 and February 1.

Chief Executive Officer Vincent Browne and Executive Director Aaron Ratner will participate in panel discussions and host 1x1 investor meetings. Investors can register for the conference and schedule a meeting with management via the conference website: https://themicrocapconference.com/.

When: Jan 31 and Feb 1, 2024
Time:
Wednesday, Jan 31 at 4:30 p.m. for Panel Discussion
Thursday, Feb 1 at 11:40 a.m. for Panel Discussion
Location: Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

About Alternus Clean Energy, Inc.

Alternus is a utility-scale transatlantic clean energy independent power producer. Headquartered in the United States, we currently develop, install, own, and operate utility-scale solar parks in the US and Europe. Our highly motivated and dynamic team at Alternus have achieved rapid growth in recent years. Building on this, our goal is to reach 3GW of operating projects within five years through continued organic development activities and targeted strategic opportunities. Our vision is to become a leading provider of 24/7 clean energy delivering a sustainable future of renewable power with people and planet in harmony. For more information visit www.alternusenergy.com.

About The Microcap Conference

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly-traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. Keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. The conference also facilitates networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament.

For More Information

Alternus Energy Group
ir@alternusenergy.com
+1 (913) 815-1557

or

The Blueshirt Group
alternus@blueshirtgroup.com
+1 (323) 240-5796


