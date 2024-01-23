Jackson, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Memphis-based Edit Media Consulting and Jackson-based Pinnacle Public Relations Agency have entered into a definitive merger agreement, successfully merging Pinnacle Public Relations into Edit Media and forming a powerful agency with an extensive client portfolio of brands and organizations across the nation.



Edit Media Consulting



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/194806_d8c032d8b4b2caf9_001full.jpg

Pinnacle Public Relations founder Adam Horlock now serves as Chief Operating Officer for Edit Media. Under Horlock's tenure, Pinnacle Public Relations experienced substantial growth since the agency's launch in September 2022, gaining clientele across the United States, including California, Oregon, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida.

Pinnacle Public Relations assisted companies and organizations with national product and patent announcements, brand strategy, investment and venture capital campaigns, growth and hiring announcements, crisis and reputation management, brand positioning, and merger/acquisition announcements.





Adam Horlock, COO



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/194806_d8c032d8b4b2caf9_002full.jpg

"I am truly honored to be named COO of Edit Media and thrilled to add Pinnacle's capabilities and brand assets to our combined organization," said incoming COO Adam Horlock. "To partner with trailblazing CEO Alexandra Shockey and work with such a strong, incredible team at Edit is an honor of a lifetime. I am also so thankful for the support of Pinnacle's current client base in this merger, as they will benefit from an expanded agency with additional capabilities in strategy, consulting, and public relations, including social media management, advertising, and web development."

"Adam brings a wealth of public relations experience to the table for our combined client base, and I am eager to add him to our leadership team at Edit Media," Alexandra Shockey, Edit Media Consulting Founder and CEO said. "Our entire team is excited about the growth potential this merger enables, and we look forward to expanding our operations with Adam's guidance."

National Brand Portfolio Powerhouse

Edit Media serves brands across the globe with strategists based in Memphis and Nashville, Tenn., Oxford, Miss., and now Jackson, Miss. through the merger with Pinnacle Public Relations. Edit Media offers expansive strategic capabilities, including overall brand strategy, customer journey mapping, brandscape strategy, social media and media campaign strategy, and crisis management.

Edit Media specializes in social media management, media relations, graphic design, photography and videography, advertising, web development, public relations, and consulting services.

About Alexandra Shockey

Alexandra ("Alex") Shockey founded Edit Media Consulting in early 2022 following nearly 10 years of experience at FedEx where she managed the Global Social Media and Media Relations teams. Since the agency's formation, she has grown the operation to serve clients across the globe, with a primary focus of helping small- and medium-sized businesses succeed. Prior to FedEx, Shockey worked in digital communications at Pinnacle Airlines Corp. and in athletic media relations at the University of Mississippi. Her extensive storytelling experience has garnered national awards and recognition in the social media industry, with story coverage in outlets. Shockey has more than two decades of media experience in which she has led campaigns from business and product launches to global marketing initiatives. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations from the University of Mississippi and a master's in journalism and strategic media from the University of Memphis. Shockey lives in Germantown, Tenn., with her husband, Casey, and their three sons.

About Adam Horlock

Adam Horlock has more than 15 years of experience in media relations and operational leadership. Horlock began his first role in media serving as a media liaison for the University of Mississippi for the first Presidential Debate held at the university. Horlock has served in management and executive capacities, opening new offices for both the commercial foodservice and coworking industries. He has worked and made multiple appearances in national media outlets. Horlock launched Pinnacle Public Relations in 2022. In 2023, Horlock co-founded and launched the Bourbon and Business Podcast©, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and additional platforms. Horlock is also writing his first book, "The Lies Brands Tell Themselves, and the Truths That Set Them Free©." Horlock received his Bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Mississippi. He lives in Jackson, Miss., with his wife, Dr. Katherine Horlock.

Media contact:

Alexandra Shockey

(901) 574-4466

alex@editmediaconsulting.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194806

SOURCE: Ascend Agency