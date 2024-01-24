

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 62.121 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for a deficit of 122.1 billion yen following the 776.9 billion yen shortfall in November.



Exports jumped 9.8 percent on year to 9.648 trillion yen, exceeding expectations for an increase of 9.1 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous month.



Imports slumped an annual 6.8 percent to 9.586 trillion yen versus forecasts for a drop of 5.3 percent after sinking 11.9 percent a month earlier.



