Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Bluberi announces a brand-new game development studio in Austin, TX, headed by industry veteran, Mike Wabschall. This new studio marks big expansion for the company and is the fifth internal studio, joining creative offices in Drummondville, QC, Reno, NV, and Moncton, NB. Each focus on crafting player-centric slot themes, that are contributing to Bluberi's unmatched hit-rate of success.

Wabschall is extending a long career in gaming and entertainment with over 25 years of experience across various platforms, including the last 13 years in slot theme develop at Everi, most recently as Vice President of Game Design.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Bluberi's ongoing journey to deliver amazing products to new players. Bluberi has a rich history of remarkable achievements and aspires for more. The opportunity to build on their legacy by adding development teams in Austin is truly awesome," said Wabschall. "I'm fortunate to work with this superb leadership team to build something special here. I expect us to develop the next fan-favorite themes in the industry."

In addition to Austin, Bluberi is also unveiling its growing studio in Moncton, NB, named Pixel Jam. Pixel Jam was established in 2023 and is headed by veteran game designer Frank Leger. With over 17 years of experience in game design, Leger brings knowledge of diverse North American markets with a clear focus on the player experience.

"Pixel Jam is excited to have begun building products for Bluberi," said Leger. "With the freedom to embrace our unique approach to player engagement, Bluberi is ideal location to create games player will love."

Mike Brennan, Chief Product Officer at Bluberi, commented on the expansion, stating, "At Bluberi, we have chosen a quality over quantity approach to game design. By adding great leaders and talent in Austin and Moncton, Bluberi can continue to produce the fun games that players want to play while scaling our overall production to match our ambitious growth goals."

Opening the Austin studio and ramping up production in Moncton are key to Bluberi's aggressive plan of increasing overall product output and increasing its presence in North America and beyond. The company's next growth phase includes expanding staff across game development to bolster long-term company objectives. Visit Bluberi.com for more information on company expansion and career opportunities.

About Bluberi

We are the New School in gaming. Backed by more than 30 years of history and a team of passionate, industry veterans, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II, Class III, and Historical Horse Racing markets across North America. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by providing player-favorite gaming content and being the easiest company to do business with. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

Contact:

DAN TAYLOR

BRAND MARKETING MANAGER

dan.taylor@bluberi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195402

SOURCE: Bluberi