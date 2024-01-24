Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) ("iMining"), a leading publicly listed technology company, continues to be under a Cease Trade Order. The Company wishes to assure the investors that it is actively addressing the issues that led to this situation.

The Company discloses that, due to the non-filing of audited annual financial statements, the corresponding interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and certifications (together, the "Required Filings"), the company's shares continue to be cease traded.

As previously announced, iMining has experienced unexpected delays in consolidating financial information and accounting for its acquisition of BitBit Financial and the launch of Metaverse Advisory Group, focusing on its Web3.0 operations, under IFRS standards. However, the Company is actively and expeditiously working with its auditors to complete the Required Filings.

In the meantime, iMining is excited to share that it has strategically expanded its focus into the dynamic field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This move positions the company to capitalize on the tremendous growth within this sector. The senior management team is fully engaged in driving these initiatives forward, and significant updates will be shared through upcoming news releases.

iMining remains committed to navigating through this challenging period and appreciates the continued support and understanding of its investors. The senior management team of iMining remains confident that the strategic initiatives, particularly in the AI sector, will contribute to the long-term success and value creation for our shareholders.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, CFO and Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195415

SOURCE: iMining Technologies Inc.