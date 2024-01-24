We have been informed by authorities that a plane on its way to our Diavik mine, carrying a number of our people, crashed near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada, resulting in fatalities.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive, Jakob Stausholm said "I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy. As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offering our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today.

"We are working closely with authorities and will help in any way we can with their efforts to find out exactly what has happened."

