

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy said that preliminary financial results for the first quarter were above market expectations mainly due to project shifts and timing effects across all businesses and continued momentum across Gas Services, Grid Technologies and Transformation of Industry. Outlook for the full fiscal year unchanged.



Profit before special items for the first quarter amounted to 208 million euros compared to a loss of 282 million euros.



Order intake for the first quarter increased by 23.9% on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, to 15.38 billion euros. Revenue increased by 12.6% on a comparable basis to 7.65 billion euros.



For the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 Siemens Energy still expects comparable revenue growth, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, in a range of 3% to 7%.



