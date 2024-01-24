Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
PR Newswire
24.01.2024 | 07:06
Premier Construction Software's AI Breakthroughs Shine Bright at Big 5 Global 2023, Redefining Industry Standards

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Construction Software made a remarkable impact, taking center stage at the prestigious Big 5 Global event hosted from December 4th to 7th, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This distinguished event united leaders, visionaries, and innovators globally, establishing an exclusive platform for the exchange of groundbreaking technology and transformative ideas that are shaping the future of the construction industry.

As a renowned global leader in the financial construction technology sector, Premier Construction Software proudly served as a Gold Sponsor of the FutureTech Summit, demonstrating the profound impact of AI, automation, and innovation in the industry. "We are truly excited to be part of the Big 5 Global Dubai event," expressed Karoline Lapko, CEO at Premier Construction Software. "This presents a remarkable opportunity not only to showcase our technological advancements but also to collaborate with other thought leaders on the transformative potential of AI in construction. We take immense pride in developing innovative technologies that empower construction companies and support those shaping our world."

Big 5 Global Dubai 2023 offered Premier a platform to demonstrate how technology can empower construction businesses to enhance profitability and explore responsible avenues for scaling.
Attendees had the opportunity to:

Expert Insights: Our CEO and COO led captivating sessions on AI & the Future of Construction, offering participants invaluable insights into practical use cases. These discussions addressed common challenges and insights surrounding AI deployment, providing a comprehensive understanding of its real-world applications.

Interactive Demos: Guests enjoyed a hands-on experience, exploring a live demo of our modern cloud ERP software. They engaged with our team as we demonstrated how Premier is streamlining operations and harnessing data in intelligent ways to help businesses make more informed decisions.

Join us on the journey towards a brighter future. For more information and to explore how Premier Construction Software can enhance your ROI, request a demo, or join us at Big 5 Global Dubai 2024.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:

Luiz Oliveira, Sr. Marketing Manager
luiz.oliveira@jonaspremier.com
+1 (647) 642-1380
https://hubs.ly/Q02hsVrt0

Follow us @premierconstructionsoftware on Instagram for real-time updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of our Big 5 Global Dubai 2023 experience.

premier construction software logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325208/Eddie_22_12.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325207/Premier_Construction_Software_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/premier-construction-softwares-ai-breakthroughs-shine-bright-at-big-5-global-2023-redefining-industry-standards-302042783.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
