

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 97.05 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.0770 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 97.62 and 1.0777, respectively.



The aussie slipped to 1.6543 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6480.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6566 and 0.8848 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6578 and 0.8853, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 96.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the kiwi, 1.67 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback and 0.87 against the loonie.



