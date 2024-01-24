

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter rose to 2.05 billion euros or 5.20 euros per share from 1.82 billion euros or 4.60 euros per share in the previous year.



Total net sales for the fourth quarter grew to 7.24 billion euros from 6.43 billion euros in the prior year.



ASML plans to declare a total dividend for the year 2023 of 6.10 euros per ordinary share, which is a 5.2% increase compared to 2022.



The company noted that an interim dividend of 1.45 euros per ordinary share will be made payable on February 14, 2024. This leads to a final dividend proposal to the General Meeting of 1.75 euros per ordinary share.



The company projects first-quarter net sales to be between 5.0 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros with a gross margin between 48% and 49%.



The company expects 2024 revenue to be similar to 2023. It also expects 2024 to be an important year to prepare for significant growth that it expects for 2025.



