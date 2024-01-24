Juniper Research is pleased to announce the winners of the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2024.

These awards recognise the very best vendors, products, platforms and services in areas such as mobile roaming, messaging, 5G, and IoT. The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:

Judges' Choice

Excellence in Telco Innovation Sinch

Mover Shaker in Telco Innovation Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto



Enterprise Telco Innovation

Best AI Chatbot Solution Gupshup, ACE LLM Platinum Winner BT in partnership with Soprano Design, Patient Concierge Gold Winner

Best Carrier Billing Solution Digital Virgo Platinum Winner Telecoming Gold Winner

Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution Vonage, Vonage Contact Center Platinum Winner Tata Communications Gold Winner

Best Conversational Commerce Solution Tata Communications, Customer Suite Platinum Winner Gupshup Gold Winner

Best Customer Data Platform Solution VodafoneZiggo BlueConic Platinum Winner China Mobile AsiaInfo Technologies, Customer Network Data Middle Platform Gold Winner

Best IoT Roaming Solution Telefónica Platinum Winner Vodafone Gold Winner

Best Steering of Roaming Solution TOMIA, Intelligent Preferred Network Platinum Winner Mobileum Gold Winner

CPaaS Provider of the Year Infobip, Infobip Communications Platform Platinum Winner

Mobile Messaging Innovation of the Year Interop Technologies, Basic RCS Platinum Winner



Operator Network Innovation

Best AI Innovation in Telco Dubber, Moments Platinum Winner Comviva, MobiLytix AI Gold Winner

Best Billing Charging Evolution Platform Syniverse, Universal Commerce Platinum Winner Comviva, PreTups Voucher Management System Gold Winner

Best Cellular IoT Initiative Eseye, AnyNet+ Cellular IoT Connectivity Solution Platinum Winner Bridge Alliance, APAC Multi-domestic Connectivity Solution for Automotives Gold Winner

Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco Thales, Trusted Digital Telcos Platinum Winner

Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco Tata Elxsi, NEURON Platinum Winner DCConnect Global Limited, DC Gateway Gold Winner

Best Satellite Connectivity Service Orange Satellite with Nordnet Platinum Winner

Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year Rakuten Symphony, Symcloud Platinum Winner Console Connect Gold Winner

Sustainability in Telecommunications Innovation of the Year GeoLinks, ClearFiber Platinum Winner



Security Fraud Innovation

Best AGT/AIT Fraud Solution LANCK Telecom, FOUNDATION FMS Platinum Winner Telesign, Telesign Verify Plus Telesign Intelligence Gold Winner

Best Financial Clearing Solution Syniverse, Financial Clearing and Settlement Platinum Winner TOMIA, Financial Clearing Settlement Gold Winner

Best Flash Call Authentication Solution VOX Solutions, VOX360 Platinum Winner Mobileum, Mobileum Flash Calls Gold Winner

Best Mobile Authentication Solution Route Mobile, P2A-based Authentication Platinum Winner Zumigo, Zumigo Assure Authentication Gold Winner

Best Robocall Mitigation Solution BICS, FraudGuard Platinum Winner TransUnion, TruContact Spoofed Call Protection, Powered by Neustar Gold Winner

Most Innovative SMS Fraud Mitigation Solution Global Message Services, RPA-powered SMS Firewall Platinum Winner XConnect, Global Number Range Service Gold Winner



Tata Communications Wins Platinum for Conversational Commerce

"We are delighted to be recognised as the Best Conversational Commerce Solution Provider at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Tata Communications' unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in Conversational Commerce. Our influential position in shaping the future of digital communication is strengthened by our robust global market presence, impressive partnerships, substantial investments in product enhancements, and a comprehensive technology portfolio. We continue to persistently prioritise the needs and aspirations of our customers; striving to deliver impeccable user experience." Mauro Carobene, Head of Customer Interaction Suite (CIS), Tata.

Platinum Award for Best Customer Data Platform Given to VodafoneZiggo and BlueConic

"We're honoured to be recognised by Juniper Research in the Best Customer Data Platform category for our work alongside VodafoneZiggo," said Nicky Peterse, Lead Principal Customer Success Manager at BlueConic. "Telecommunications companies face a number of challenges that make it difficult to use real-time first-party data to support customer experiences. It's great to see VodafoneZiggo deriving so much value from our platform, from unlocking new insights and acting faster, to generating better results for the business."

TransUnion Takes Home Gold for Best Robocall Mitigation Solution

"In 2022, US consumers lost more than $660 million to imposter scams which often start with a spoofed call," said James Garvert, Senior Vice President of Communications Solutions at TransUnion. "We're delighted to be recognised for three years running by Juniper Research for our solution in the security and fraud space. This year's Gold Award for Best Robocall Mitigation Solution was for TruContact Spoofed Call Protection which works in partnership with communications service providers to deterministically identify and block illegitimate calls so businesses and customers can transact with confidence."

Tata Communications Doubles Up with Gold Win for Best CCaaS Solution

"This recognition is a testimony to our dedication towards innovation, as InstaCC's flexible suite of public/private/hybrid cloud helps customers achieve swifter time-to-market, integrate with their choice of CRMs, and proactively monitor their contact center KPIs to avert SLA breaches. We stand proudly as a singular strategic CX partner for enterprises, providing end-to-end accountability in reshaping customer and agent experiences." Mauro Carobene, Head of Customer Interaction Suite (CIS), Tata.

Interop Technologies Awarded Platinum for Mobile Messaging Innovation of the Year

"Fundamental to Basic RCS is our unwavering commitment to broadening the adoption of operator-led RCS Business Messaging," said Steve Zitnik, CTO and EVP at Interop Technologies. "We have seamlessly incorporated RCS features with conventional SMS ingress methods to encourage adoption of RBM, while ensuring a secure and tailored messaging experience. This award is a nod to our team's user-centric approach; ensuring that advanced technology is both accessible and beneficial to every operator."

VOX Solutions Wins Platinum for Best Flash Call Authentication Solution

"I am thrilled that VOX Solutions has been honoured with the Best Flash Call Authentication Solution award for the third consecutive time. These awards affirm our continuous commitment to maintaining leadership in innovation for monetisation and anti-fraud services, benefitting mobile operators and enterprises globally. We extend our gratitude to Juniper Research for its collaboration, confidence, and trust in VOX Solutions." Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO Founder at VOX Solutions.

Telesign Awarded Gold for Best AGT/AIT Fraud Solution

"We're grateful to be recognised by Juniper Research for our dedication to making the digital world safer for everyone," said Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign's CEO. "Today, fraud costs businesses about 5% of annual revenue, with the average loss per case totalling more than $1.78 million. More needs to be done to stem the tide of digital theft, while building trust between companies and their customers. That's why Verify Plus leverages over 15 years of data-driven insights to protect against fraud during onboarding and throughout the customer journey."

