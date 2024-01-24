

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French rolling stock maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported that its sales for the third quarter rose 2.6% to 4.33 billion euros from 4.22 billion euros in the previous year. Quarterly organic sales were up 4.6%. The company confirmed full year 2023/24 outlook and mid-term objectives.



During the third quarter of 2023/24, Alstom booked 5.45 billion euros in orders, compared to 5.15 billion euros million in the same period last fiscal year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023/24, the company still projects organic sales growth to be above 5 percent, and adjusted EBIT margin of around 6 percent.



The company targets a reduction in its net debt position by 2 billion euros by March 2025.



Between 2020/21 and 2025/26, Alstom aims at sales Compound Annual Growth Rate over 5% supported by strong market momentum and unparalleled 90.3 billion euros backlog as of 31 December 2023, securing sales of about 38 billion euros to 40 billion euros over the next three years.



The company said that the adjusted EBIT margin should reach between 8% and 10% from 2025/26 onwards, benefiting from operational excellence initiatives, strong margins on new orders.



