CTT Systems AB: CTT Systems Welcomes Air India as New Customer with Humidifier Onboard in Business Class on A350-900

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT) CTT welcomes Air India, India's leading global airline, as new customer with Humidifier Onboard Business Class on its Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Air India is the first airline in South-East Asia and Middle East to commence flights with humidification in the Business Class cabin. Humidifier Onboard from CTT, highly appreciated in flight deck and crew rests on Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s as well as in the VIP aircraft world, is now being introduced in Business class. Humidifier Onboard is an optional system for premium cabins on the Airbus A350XWB and Boeing 777X.

Humidifier Onboard secures that relative humidity (RH) remains at ground like level of 20-23%, compared to a standard equipped Business Class cabin that is more dehydrating than any place on earth (with RH at 5 - 10 %).

With restored inflight humidity, passengers will feel more balanced, at ease and more easily can stay hydrated, ensuring quality of sleep and jet lag reduction as well as maintaining the immune system intact.

"We congratulate Air India to commence operations with its first A350-900 aircraft with leading-edge interior", says Ola Häggfeldt, CCO at CTT Systems. "Humidifier Onboard transforms the Business class experience beyond comfort into true wellbeing by generating humidity at a healthier level."

Air India's A350 recently entered commercial service, initially operating domestically for crew familiarization, followed by longer-haul flying to destinations across continents. The aircraft is the first A350-900 aircraft, with five more scheduled for deliveries through March 2024. Air India's firm orders for 250 new aircraft with Airbus include additional 34 A350s.

About Humidification

Without a humidification system, a Business Class cabin is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5 % RH. The Humidifier Onboard system generates a striking humidity increase to comfort and wellbeing level of approx. 20 - 23 percent Relative Humidity (RH). Passengers will hereby benefit from reduced dry air related problems (such as fatigue, jetlag, red eyes, dry skin, degenerated immune system) and thrive from improved wellbeing and better sleep.

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

