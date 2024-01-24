Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Neuer Bullenmarkt: Mit dieser Aktie profitieren Sie JETZT von massiven Lieferengpässen!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
24.01.24
08:02 Uhr
1,446 Euro
-0,034
-2,30 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
24.01.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
24 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23 January 2024 it purchased a total of 130,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.460     GBP1.254 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.442     GBP1.236 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.451636    GBP1.241841

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,035,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
952       1.458         XDUB      08:10:08      00068563819TRLO0 
1211       1.450         XDUB      08:37:53      00068565062TRLO0 
3338       1.450         XDUB      08:37:53      00068565063TRLO0 
1854       1.454         XDUB      09:25:49      00068566853TRLO0 
2000       1.454         XDUB      09:31:19      00068567088TRLO0 
1408       1.454         XDUB      09:31:19      00068567089TRLO0 
4609       1.450         XDUB      10:00:34      00068568369TRLO0 
2000       1.458         XDUB      11:25:11      00068571621TRLO0 
3037       1.460         XDUB      11:32:06      00068571852TRLO0 
1757       1.460         XDUB      11:32:06      00068571853TRLO0 
3430       1.460         XDUB      11:32:06      00068571854TRLO0 
515       1.460         XDUB      11:32:06      00068571855TRLO0 
87        1.456         XDUB      13:18:25      00068575590TRLO0 
4032       1.456         XDUB      13:19:13      00068575639TRLO0 
3374       1.454         XDUB      13:35:38      00068576274TRLO0 
1100       1.454         XDUB      13:56:25      00068577168TRLO0 
497       1.454         XDUB      13:56:25      00068577169TRLO0 
4101       1.454         XDUB      13:56:25      00068577170TRLO0 
3000       1.452         XDUB      14:04:19      00068577512TRLO0 
1488       1.452         XDUB      14:04:19      00068577513TRLO0 
2290       1.446         XDUB      14:41:01      00068579468TRLO0 
1677       1.446         XDUB      14:41:01      00068579469TRLO0 
380       1.446         XDUB      14:41:01      00068579470TRLO0 
4028       1.442         XDUB      14:57:51      00068580484TRLO0 
3322       1.450         XDUB      15:08:40      00068581370TRLO0 
2512       1.450         XDUB      15:11:19      00068581633TRLO0 
2000       1.450         XDUB      15:11:19      00068581634TRLO0 
2075       1.448         XDUB      15:14:39      00068581868TRLO0 
1115       1.448         XDUB      15:14:39      00068581869TRLO0 
691       1.448         XDUB      15:14:39      00068581870TRLO0 
3322       1.450         XDUB      15:22:09      00068582431TRLO0 
1131       1.450         XDUB      15:22:09      00068582432TRLO0 
4761       1.450         XDUB      15:37:23      00068583759TRLO0 
2208       1.448         XDUB      15:58:51      00068585366TRLO0 
4698       1.448         XDUB      16:05:18      00068585896TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
812       125.40        XLON      08:10:23      00068563856TRLO0 
3434       124.40        XLON      08:37:53      00068565061TRLO0 
2231       124.20        XLON      09:18:53      00068566659TRLO0 
1665       124.20        XLON      10:00:34      00068568370TRLO0 
1921       124.80        XLON      11:32:06      00068571856TRLO0 
1709       124.80        XLON      11:32:06      00068571857TRLO0 
3116       125.00        XLON      12:45:25      00068574025TRLO0 
1928       124.80        XLON      13:15:34      00068575528TRLO0 
1864       124.20        XLON      14:02:56      00068577479TRLO0 
1620       124.20        XLON      14:02:56      00068577480TRLO0 
3811       123.60        XLON      14:57:28      00068580452TRLO0 
1800       123.60        XLON      14:57:28      00068580453TRLO0 
1800       123.60        XLON      14:57:28      00068580454TRLO0 
1794       124.00        XLON      15:14:39      00068581871TRLO0 
3390       124.20        XLON      15:32:37      00068583259TRLO0 
3383       124.20        XLON      15:37:57      00068583782TRLO0 
3677       123.80        XLON      15:42:06      00068584050TRLO0 
3627       124.00        XLON      15:51:06      00068584859TRLO0 
3917       124.00        XLON      15:58:50      00068585365TRLO0 
2501       124.00        XLON      16:00:46      00068585561TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  299220 
EQS News ID:  1821407 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1821407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
