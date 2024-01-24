

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) Wednesday reported attributable gold production of 186.09 koz for the full year, lower than 206.01 koz a year ago.



Attributable silver production declined to 9,517 koz from 11,003 koz last year.



Attributable production of silver equivalent fell to 24,962 koz from 28,102 koz and gold equivalent dropped to 300.75 koz from 338.57 koz in the previous year.



The company said its total cash as on December 31, 2023 was about $89 million, down from $144 million a year ago.



For 2024, the company expects overall production of 343,000-360,000 gold equivalent ounces.



