LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) posted a first quarter headline loss before tax of 126 million pounds compared to a loss of 133 million pounds, a year ago. Group revenue was 1.8 billion pounds, up 22%. Passenger growth was 14% from prior year.
During first quarter, easyJet flew 23.0 million seats compared to 20.2 million seats, previous year. Load factor was 86% compared to 87%.
Looking forward, the company said it remains on track to deliver disciplined capacity growth of approximately 9% in fiscal 2024.
