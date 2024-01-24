

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In its preliminary report, Computacenter plc (CCC.L), an IT company, on Wednesday said that it expects a record year of adjusted profit before tax for fiscal 2023.



In its trading update, the company said its total revenue on a gross invoice income basis, increased by 12 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis. It was driven by strong growth in Technology Sourcing and in Services.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company believes it is well positioned to continue to compete and gain further market share. It expects Technology Sourcing volumes to normalize in 2024 and sees continued growth in Services.



The IT firm is set to publish its final results on March 20.



On Tuesday, Computacenter shares closed at 2870 pence, up 1.41% in London.



