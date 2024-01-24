Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.01.2024 | 10:06
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage revamps Indices product offering for 2024, making it one of the most competitive in the industry

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multi-asset broker Vantage (or Vantage Markets), has revamped its CFD products on indices to enhance cost-effectiveness for CFD traders.

Vantage revamps Indices product offering for 2024, making it one of the most competitive in the industry

As part of its revamp, Vantage will be introducing a broader range of indices to its product lineup, starting with the Straits Times Index (STI) and the Taiwan Stock Exchange Index (TWSE). Both indices are popularly traded instruments that are also representative of their respective stock exchanges.

Vantage's Indices CFDs have been very well received, owing to its key competitive advantages, but now, traders stand to enjoy even greater benefits.

  1. High Leverage up to 500:1: Empowering traders with flexibility, Vantage allows its clients to amplify their trading potential with high leverage, enabling control over larger positions with a smaller capital investment.
  2. Tighter spreads: With a competitive and transparent pricing structure, Vantage allows retail traders to enjoy some of the lowest spreads in the market, potentially reducing their trading costs by as much as 15%. Additionally, Vantage offers exceptionally competitive rebates for Introducing Brokers (IBs).
  3. Wide Range of Markets: Beyond providing CFD products on indices from US, Hong Kong and Europe, Vantage's CFD products offering also allows traders to explore opportunities in other instruments with a single account, to accommodate more trading and risk management strategies.
  4. Negative Balance Protection : Vantage is committed to help traders protect against losses exceeding their deposited funds account balance, when they trade under normal market trading conditions.

"At Vantage, our commitment to excellence has been unwavering," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, Vantage. "The expansion of our CFD products offering on indices reinforces our dedication to providing traders with a reliable and comprehensive trading experience that sets us apart from the competition."

For more information about Vantage's CFD products offering on indices , please visit https://www.vantagemarkets.com/trading/markets/indices-trading/

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contract for Differences (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage
http://www.vantagemarkets.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324639/Vantage.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-revamps-indices-product-offering-for-2024-making-it-one-of-the-most-competitive-in-the-industry-302041960.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.