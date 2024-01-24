KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.

The highlights are as follows:

We achieved record-high nine months consolidated net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent.

For the Battery EV related business, we implement a strategic shift to improve the financial soundness and profitability. Assuming that structural reform expenses will occur, we revised our fiscal 2023 earnings forecasts.

We revised upward year-end dividend forecast for the year ending March 31, 2024 to 40 yen (increased by 5 yen) making the projected aggregate annual dividend 75 yen per share.

EPS: ¥253.93 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Nine months ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease) %

Three months ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales 1,754,688 1,699,747 3.2% 594,026 568,980 4.4% Operating profit 169,321 124,404 36.1% 53,562 28,036 91.0% Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.6% 7.3% - 9.0% 4.9% - Profit before income taxes 193,744 141,944 36.5% 48,408 23,569 105.4% Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 11.0% 8.4% - 8.1% 4.1% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 145,908 104,077 40.2% 39,844 17,428 128.6% Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 8.3% 6.1% - 6.7% 3.1% - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- basic (Yen) 253.93 180.72 - 69.34 30.32 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- diluted (Yen) - - - - - -

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2024/news0124-03/

A webcast (audio-only) discussing Nidec's financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, 18.2% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 24.7% by automotive products; 40.9% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 12.4% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contacts

Teruaki Urago

General Manager

Investor Relations

+81-75-935-6140

ir@nidec.com