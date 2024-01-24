Anzeige
Skanska AB
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
24.01.24
09:12 Uhr
15,185 Euro
+0,190
+1,27 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,09515,11512:25
15,10515,11012:25
PR Newswire
24.01.2024 | 07:41
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska builds power projects in Vestland County, Norway, for NOK 1.9 billion, about SEK 1.9 billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Aker BP for the construction of a transformer station and a compensation station in Vestland County, Norway . The contract is worth NOK 1.9 billion, about SEK 1.9 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter 2024.

The contract consists of both building and construction work related to a new transformer station in Børdalen in Samnanger municipality, as well as a compensation station at Årskog in Fitjar municipality.

The construction works is ongoing, and the project is expected to be completed during the autumn 2025.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3914178/2557544.pdf

20240124 NO power projects

SOURCE Skanska

