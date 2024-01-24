

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Puma SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, on Wednesday reported preliminary financial results for the full year.



For the full year 2023, Puma's preliminary net income stands at around 305 million euros.



The company registered an annual operating result of around 622 million euros.



Puma achieved full-year currency-adjusted sales growth of around 6.6 percent and 1.6 percent reported, with sales of around 8.602 billion euros.



The figures were impacted by an extraordinary devaluation of the Argentine peso by 54 percent in December 2023 and the application of hyperinflationary accounting.



Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma, said: 'Our underlying operating performance was strong in 2023 and showed that we were well on track to meet all expectations. The accounting treatment of the hyperinflationary economy of Argentina and its significant devaluation of the Argentine Peso mid of December resulted in an extraordinary impact on the fourth quarter and financial year results for 2023. Due to the magnitude and timing of this currency effect, we could not fully compensate the entire impact at the year-end. With a strong fourth quarter operating result we achieved a full-year EBIT absolutely in line with expectations.'



Looking ahead, for the full year 2024, Puma expects a mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth and an EBIT of 620 million euros to 700 million euros.



Further, for the full year 2024, the company foresees geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges as well as highly volatile currencies. This is expected to continue to weigh on consumer sentiments and demand, especially in the first half of the year.



