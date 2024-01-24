Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24
[24.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|19,093,600.00
|EUR
|0
|174,189,948.81
|9.1229
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|926,944.29
|91.9588