

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday after mixed signals from the latest inventory report and amid optimism about China's economy.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $79.96 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $74.87.



Data from the American Petroleum Institute revealed that crude inventories in the U.S. shrank by 6.7 million barrels in the week to January 19, beating analyst expectations for a 3-million-barrel decline.



At the same time, the report showed a steep build in gasoline stocks and a small draw in distillate stockpiles.



The official inventory report from the Energy Information Administration is due later in the session.



Meanwhile, there are hopes for improved Chinese demand after China's central bank announced that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 50 basis points from February 5 for the first time this year to help the economy.



