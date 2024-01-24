

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded slightly higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a second day running as the dollar rally stalled.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $2,031.35 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,033.05.



The dollar index slipped from a six-week high against a basket of major rivals ahead of flash U.S. manufacturing and services PMI data for January, due later in the day.



U.S. fourth quarter gross domestic product figures and inflation readings due later in the week may offer further clarity on whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March.



Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also offered some support for bullion.



The Iraqi government on Wednesday denounced overnight U.S. strikes against Iran-backed Shiite militias in central and western Iraq as a 'blatant violation' of the country's sovereignty.



