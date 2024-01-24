

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary and took a decisive step towards a party nomination for the 2024 election.



With counting of votes almost over, Trump has gained a comfortable lead of more than 11 points over his last remaining top opponent Nikki Haley.



With a vote share of 54.6 per cent, the former president won the support of 12 delegates.



The former US envoy to UN won 43.2 per cent of votes and 9 delegates.



Having won both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, Trump now has 32 delegates to Haley's 17.



Winning the GOP nomination requires the backing of at least 1,215 delegates out of 2,429 delegates awarded as part of the primary process.



Despite her second consecutive loss to Trump, Nikki Haley vowed to press on with her campaign.



Addressing her supporters Tuesday night, she said, 'This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.'



The former South Carolina Governor called Trump 'the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat.'



The next primary is scheduled to be held in her home state on February 24.



President Joe Biden, who won New Hampshire's Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, said it is now clear that Trump will become the GOP candidate to fight him in the November election.



