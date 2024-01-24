BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.80 billion, or $5.76 per share. This compares with $397 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $577 million or $1.84 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $3.83 billion from $3.84 billion last year.
TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.80 Bln. vs. $397 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.76 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.95 Bln
