DJ VVV Resources Limited: Notice of AGM

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Notice of AGM 24-Jan-2024 / 11:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 January 2024 VVV Resources Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Notice of AGM VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the Aquis Growth Market, is pleased to announce that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital, Third Floor, 80 Cheapside, EC2V 6EE, London, United Kingdom at 10:00 a.m. on 15 February 2024, has been posted to shareholders. The notice of AGM can be found at: https://www.vvvresources.co.uk/ The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: VVV Resources Limited: Jim Williams +44 (0) 7774274836 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Category Code: NOA TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 299494 EQS News ID: 1822171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2024 06:09 ET (11:09 GMT)