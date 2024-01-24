Anzeige
VVV Resources Limited: Notice of AGM

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Notice of AGM 
24-Jan-2024 / 11:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 January 2024 
VVV Resources Limited 
 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
 
Notice of AGM 
 
VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the Aquis Growth Market, is pleased to announce that notice convening the 
Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital, Third Floor, 80 Cheapside, EC2V 6EE, 
London, United Kingdom at 10:00 a.m. on 15 February 2024, has been posted to shareholders. 
The notice of AGM can be found at: https://www.vvvresources.co.uk/ 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
For further information please contact: 
VVV Resources Limited: 
Jim Williams 
+44 (0) 7774274836 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl 
+44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 299494 
EQS News ID:  1822171 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2024 06:09 ET (11:09 GMT)

