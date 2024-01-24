Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 50,174 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 16, 2024, up to and including January 19, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Trading Venue
January 16, 2024
1,100
185.6336
ARCX
January 16, 2024
100
186.5900
XNAS
January 16, 2024
15,592
185.8750
XNYS
January 17, 2024
2,200
184.6832
ARCX
January 17, 2024
50
184.6700
BATY
January 17, 2024
114
184.5300
CDRG
January 17, 2024
300
185.0500
XNAS
January 17, 2024
16,436
184.7444
XNYS
January 18, 2024
300
188.0500
ARCX
January 18, 2024
39
187.7900
EDGA
January 18, 2024
3,388
187.7577
XNYS
January 19, 2024
1,100
188.6482
ARCX
January 19, 2024
100
189.2000
XNAS
January 19, 2024
9,355
188.7946
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,050,728.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,120,454. The figure of 203,120,454 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
