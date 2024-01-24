Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 50,174 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 16, 2024, up to and including January 19, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue January 16, 2024 1,100 185.6336 ARCX January 16, 2024 100 186.5900 XNAS January 16, 2024 15,592 185.8750 XNYS January 17, 2024 2,200 184.6832 ARCX January 17, 2024 50 184.6700 BATY January 17, 2024 114 184.5300 CDRG January 17, 2024 300 185.0500 XNAS January 17, 2024 16,436 184.7444 XNYS January 18, 2024 300 188.0500 ARCX January 18, 2024 39 187.7900 EDGA January 18, 2024 3,388 187.7577 XNYS January 19, 2024 1,100 188.6482 ARCX January 19, 2024 100 189.2000 XNAS January 19, 2024 9,355 188.7946 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,050,728.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,120,454. The figure of 203,120,454 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

