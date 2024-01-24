WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $199 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $1.60 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.89 billion from $3.64 billion last year.
Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $199 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $3.89 Bln vs. $3.64 Bln last year.
