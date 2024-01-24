

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased slightly as expected in December after remaining stable in the previous four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent in December from 5.0 percent in November.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people increased to 788,200 in December from 773,400 in the previous month.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 declined to 100,800 in December from 100,900 in the previous month.



