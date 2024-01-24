Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Revolutionizes Forestry Practices with Nature Soak Partnership in Hungary

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's (OTC PINK:AWSL) Next Generation Agriculture division (NGAG) has secured a groundbreaking partnership with Silvanus Forestry, Hungary's premier propagators of Black Locust trees for industrial timber and biomass. Operating through its appointed distributor, "Nature Soak Ltd," Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. aims to transform forestry practices through extensive trials focused on survival rates and the early establishment of newly planted trees.

Silvanus Forestry, renowned for selecting new varieties with exceptional growth and form characteristics, will conduct trials aimed at producing the highest quality industrial hardwood in the shortest time possible. Mr. Marton of Silvanus Forestry emphasized the need for innovative solutions in the face of climate change and environmental challenges. "We will be planting thousands of trees in order to achieve these benefits using Nature Soak (ASCOGEL)," he added.

Learn more about Silvanus Forestry at https://silvanusforestry.com/en/.

Martin Driscoll, President of Atlantic's NGAG Inc, expressed confidence that ASCOGEL would enable Silvanus Forestry to surpass their goals. He stated, "This is one more step forward for API, to become a major supplier to the Forestry Industry internationally."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. specializes in environmental technologies, including converting recycled tire material into sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, is renowned for its strength, flexibility, and porous nature, making it ideal for use in shoreline break walls and other marine projects. The company is committed to environmental stewardship, with water purification technology and plans for waste-to-energy power generation.

About Next Generation Agriculture

API's Next Generation Agriculture is a leading provider of innovative agricultural solutions, dedicated to transforming the future of farming through cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices. Learn more at Atlantic Power & Infrastructure (apaicorp.com). The Next Generation Agriculture division is committed to sustainable farming practices, offering innovative products like ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand.

About Nature Soak UK

Nature Soak UK is the exclusive distributor for AP&I's NGAG division, covering the European Union and the United Kingdom. A pioneer in environmentally conscious agricultural technology, Nature Soak UK is committed to providing sustainable solutions that benefit both farmers and the environment. Discover more at www.naturesoak.co.uk.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: https://apaicorp.com/

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

