Amy Asivido: Exceptional Resort-Style Living: Luxurious Lakefront Estate Hits the Market

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / A breathtaking masterpiece designed for Resort-Style Living has entered the real estate market, promising unparalleled luxury and sophistication. This opulent residence, nestled on an expansive one-acre lot, boasts lavish amenities and meticulous attention to detail that sets it apart in the realm of fine living.

Enchanting Oasis: A Glimpse Into the Resort-Style Luxury of 2308 NW 84TH LOOP, Vancouver, WA 98665

Experience resort living in this breathtaking home with a saltwater pool, lush landscaping, and exquisite interiors. Your luxurious retreat awaits.

Designed for the most discerning homeowner, the property welcomes residents and guests with an awe-inspiring entrance. Gated grounds adorned with an elegant fountain and a circular driveway create a sense of exclusivity, setting the tone for the grandeur that awaits within.

The exterior of the home showcases high-quality features, including Concrete Board siding, lush landscaping, and a heated saltwater pool. The poolside cabana, with its versatile design, doubles as a guest home, providing a perfect retreat for visitors seeking a taste of luxury living.

As the sun sets, the meticulously landscaped grounds come alive with strategically placed lighting, creating an enchanting atmosphere for enjoying the panoramic views of the adjacent lake. The exterior spaces are thoughtfully designed to enhance the resort-like experience, making every moment a celebration of opulence.

Inside, the home is a technological marvel, boasting full automation to control lighting, security systems, HVAC, and surround sound. The gourmet kitchen, equipped with Viking, SubZero, and Scotsman appliances, is a culinary haven for those who appreciate the finest in kitchen design and functionality.

Five marble fireplaces, three Swarovski crystal chandeliers, a state-of-the-art theater room, a custom snooker room, and a full bar with a secret wine cellar contribute to the home's unrivaled allure. The living spaces are not just rooms but individual works of art, adorned with exquisite custom maple and cherry woodwork that captivates with its detailed craftsmanship and unique lighting.

The home features private guest bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms and view balconies, providing an intimate and luxurious retreat for visitors. The master suite is a sanctuary of relaxation, complete with a custom-designed steam shower, a dry sauna, a spa, and an expansive exercise room.

Storage is discreetly integrated throughout the property, including multiple oversized garages equipped with planting areas and workbenches, catering to the needs of hobbyists and enthusiasts.

This lakefront estate is more than just a home; it's a rare treasure that offers an unparalleled living experience. The attention to detail, combined with the high-end features and technological sophistication, elevates this property to a class of its own.

For those seeking an extraordinary lifestyle defined by luxury, privacy, and panoramic views, this home stands as an embodiment of refined living. It is a statement of opulence, a testament to architectural excellence, and an opportunity for the most discerning homeowner to indulge in Resort-Style Living every day.

For private a tour, please contact:

Amy Asivido

The Asivido Team

amy@amysrealestate.com

360-831-4290

Amy Asivido

Principal Real Estate Broker

amy@amysrealestate.com

360-831-4290

Mary Jane Dionela

Chief Marketing Officer

asividoteammarketing@gmail.com

+639171324543

23598171-6.jpeg

