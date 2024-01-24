Vinod Khosla to Attend CIX 2024, Elevate Powers Canada's Premier Investment Summit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / CIX 2024 , powered by Elevate, is proud to announce the participation of Vinod Khosla, a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and technologist, as a keynote speaker at Canada's preeminent investment summit. This year's event returns to Toronto and promises to be a convergence of innovation and opportunity. It is set to take place on March 26 & 27 at the Design Exchange in Toronto.

As Canada's most prominent startup awards program and investment summit, CIX is distinguished by its unique assembly of over 200 startup founders and over 200 investors, all geared towards fostering the growth of Canadian companies.

CIX 2024 offers a dynamic landscape for investors to reconnect with peers, build their deal flow pipeline with access to more than 200 startups, and engage with recipients of CIX's Top 20 Early and Top 10 Growth awards, as selected by global investors. Exclusive, curated networking opportunities, including investor meetings, are a cornerstone of this year's summit. Founders will have the unparalleled opportunity to network, absorb insights from seasoned venture capitalists and serial entrepreneurs and expand their business networks.

CIX is thrilled to welcome Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems and founder of Khosla Ventures, which has raised over $1 billion and invested in over 1000 startups. His participation marks a rare and invaluable opportunity for Canadian founders and investors to interact with an industry titan.

With over 200 founders, over 200 esteemed investors, and the chance to rub shoulders with Vinod Khosla, CIX 2024 is a must-attend event for Canadian tech and investment communities. Secure your early bird tickets by February 16, 2023 for this groundbreaking summit at CIXSummit.com. Media can apply for accreditation here .

About Elevate: Elevate is a Canadian non-profit that unites the world's innovators to solve society's greatest challenges. Through its annual Elevate Festival and diversity-driven programs for startup founders, the organization spotlights Canadian innovation while bringing about meaningful change at home and on the global stage. Elevate has hosted global icons such as First Lady & Author Michelle Obama, Businesswoman & TV personality Martha Stewart, Tennis Champ & Entrepreneur Venus Williams, Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and U.S. Vice President Al Gore, each of whom have inspired millions of people. Learn more at Elevate.ca .

